Brookwood Graduate to Represent Tomah Legion at All-Star Game at AmFam Field in Milwaukee

Tomah American Legion baseball as announced that Franklin Wildes has been selected to represent Tomah in the American Legion All-Star baseball game at American Family Field. The game will follow the Brewers Reds game on August 7th. Wildes is a recent Brookwood High School Graduate

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.