Brookwood Graduate to Represent Tomah Legion at All-Star Game at AmFam Field in Milwaukee
Tomah American Legion baseball as announced that Franklin Wildes has been selected to represent Tomah in the American Legion All-Star baseball game at American Family Field. The game will follow the Brewers Reds game on August 7th. Wildes is a recent Brookwood High School Graduate
Source: WRJC.com
Hundreds take to the streets of downtown Green Bay in support of abortion rights
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 30, 2022 at 4:56 PM
The demonstration began with a rally at Baird Park before participants took to the streets, holding signs and chanting, on their way to City Hall.
Freeman, Jerry R. Age 78 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on June 30, 2022 at 4:07 PM
Reynolds, Jan Age 92 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on June 30, 2022 at 4:06 PM
Fireworks just one reason to attend Oneida Nation Pow Wow this weekend. Here's what to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 30, 2022 at 2:36 PM
The pow wow returns this weekend after a two-year hiatus and, for the first time ever, will feature fireworks. Here's what to know about the event.
As Congress passes new gun controls, what to know about Wisconsin's laws on concealed...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2022 at 2:00 PM
Recent mass shootings have once again gotten America talking about gun control, but in Wisconsin, lawmakers are going in the opposite direction.
Scott Walker-appointed Natural Resources Board member Frederick Prehn can remain past his...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2022 at 1:46 PM
The ruling all but ensures that Republicans in the state Senate will continue to avoid confirming slates of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' appointees.
Don't miss the boat! Ocean Navigator makes its final visit of the year to Port of Green...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 30, 2022 at 1:31 PM
The 286-foot ship is docked for its second 24-hour visit of the season. Passengers will have a chance to visit Lambeau Field and other sites.
David Litton to retire as Green Bay fire chief, ending a nearly 40-year career
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 30, 2022 at 11:01 AM
Litton came to Green Bay from Bollingbrook, Illinois, in 2013. Since then, Green Bay has merged fire services with Allouez and Bellevue.
