Brooke Benson, PA-C joins Necedah Family Medical Center team

Mile Bluff is pleased to welcome Brooke Benson, PA-C to the medical team at Necedah Family Medical Center. Brooke specializes in family medicine, and joins Drs. Angela Gatzke and Ryan Plamann in providing primary care services for all generations.

Growing up, Brooke was always interested in having a career in healthcare. After caring for patients as a CNA and learning about various medical conditions, Brooke was inspired to become a physician assistant.

Brooke feels it is very important to connect with patients in order to care for them effectively. “I love helping people and forming relationships,” says Brooke. “I think that in order to help patients, you have to understand what is going on in their lives. [As a provider,] you’ve got to realize that you don’t always know what your patients have been dealing with. You have to listen to patients to know how to best care for them.”

As Brooke cares for patients throughout the healthcare journey, she knows that patients play a very important role. “Patients need to be involved with their healthcare. After all, it is their body,” says Brooke. “With my patients, I try to explain information about their care in the most patient-friendly way. If a patient doesn’t understand what is going on, they won’t be able to make informed decisions. With understanding, I can help patients take the steps needed to help their condition and overall health.”

Brooke is now accepting new patients at Necedah Family Medical Center. To make an appointment with Brooke, call 608-565-2000. To learn more about Brooke and the Mile Bluff healthcare team, visit www.milebluff.com.

Source: WRJC.com







