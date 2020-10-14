Broncos RB Gordon cited for DUI, facing potential league discipline

Former Wisconsin Badger and current Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon could be facing NFL discipline after he was cited late Tuesday for driving under the influence. ESPN.com reports Gordon was also cited for speeding, between 25 and 39 mph over the posted limit, in downtown Denver. Gordon was taking part in meetings on Wednesday […]

Source: WRN.com







