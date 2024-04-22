Brobst, Ellen Nylene Age 86 of Necedah

Ellen Nylene Brobst, age 86, of Necedah, Wisconsin, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2024, peacefully at home with one of her daughters, granddaughters and a grandson by her side.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, May 1st, 2024 at 2:00 pm at The First Baptist Church of Necedah, W6295 23rd Street Necedah, WI. The service will be officiated by Pastor Kevin Meinke, and there will be a reception at the church after the service.

Ellen was born January 8, 1938, in Rockford, Iowa, to Darwin Bode and Violet Harty. She lived in a number of little towns in Iowa before moving to Necedah Wisconsin, where she met the love of her life, Dale Brobst. Ellen and Dale were married on May 2, 1967, in Rockford, IL.

Ellen was more at home in the outdoors. She loved hunting, fishing, gardening, bird watching, camping, and her flower gardens. She also loved to craft, paint, and quilting. She made a number of wedding and baby quilts for her family and friends. She was also known in the Necedah area for her fresh baked bread and butterscotch crescents.

Ellen was preceded in death by her parents: Darwin and Violet Bode; husband, Dale Brobst; sister, “Darlene” Audrey Borths; brother, Dan Bode; brother, Ray Bode; sister Kaye Roelofsen; and Grandson, Ian Ryan

Ellen is survived by her 6 children: Hollie (Joe) Baumgart; Roger (Maria) Beenken; JD (Bonnie) Beenken; Jim (Debbie) Beenken; Shannon (Robert) Diehl’s and Wendy Lodahl; 19 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

Cards can be sent to W Lodahl 3909 E Appleseed Dr, Appleton WI 54913.

