Brittany Zimmermann murder remains open

Monday marks 10 years since Brittany Zimmermann was murdered in her downtown Madison apartment. Police say the Marshfield native called 911 from her cell phone, but the call would be dropped. Dane County dispatch did not call back and when police arrived about 40 minutes later, they found her dead. Still no suspect has been […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.