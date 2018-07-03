Brimmer, Teresa, age 51 of Mauston

Teresa Brimmer, age 51, of Mauston, Wisconsin passed away Friday, June 29, 2018, at her home, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 7, 2018 at the Mauston Church of Nazarene. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Teresa was born August 30, 1966, in Friendship, Wisconsin to Robert and Joyce Bowser. She attended Adams-Friendship High School. Teresa married Dale Brimmer on June 22, 1991, in LaValle, Wisconsin.

She loved animals & kids and had a heart of a saint, family was #1. Teresa enjoyed traveling, growing flowers, and photography. She worked her way up to assistant manager at Hardees, as a manager in the shoe department at K-Mart, and as a Bus Aide for Jevco Transit.

Teresa was a member of the Mauston Church of the Nazarene.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Joyce Bowser (2007).

Survivors:

Husband: Dale Brimmer of Mauston, Wisconsin

Son: Evan (Tamara) Johnson of Onalaska, Wisconsin

Daughter: Trisha Johnson of Mauston, Wisconsin

Father: Robert Bowser Sr. of Easton, Wisconsin

Brother: Robert (Holly) Bowser Jr. of Oklahoma

Sister: Joyce Anne (Kerry) Spurgeon of Ironton, Wisconsin

Sister: Debra Jean Johnson of Reedsburg, Wisconsin

Further survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members, and friends

