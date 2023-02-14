Brewers would stay in Milwaukee through 2043 under governor's plan to help cover stadium upgrades

If approved, the funding would be attached to a new lease aimed at keeping the Major League Baseball team in Milwaukee through 2043.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com



WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.

Click or Tap to Go to McStreamy News, Info and Entertainment