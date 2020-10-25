Brewers Williams named NL’s top reliever

Milwaukee Brewers reliever Devin Williams has been named the Trevor Hoffman National League reliever of the year. Williams is the first rookie and first pitcher without a save to win the honor in either league. Williams served as a setup man to Josh Hader, who won the award in both 2018 and 2019. He […]

