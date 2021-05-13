Brewers to return to full capacity June 25
The Milwaukee Brewers had just announced an increase in capacity at American Family Field from 25% to 50% for this Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Braves. Just two days later, the team announced that the stadium will be back to full capacity by Friday, June 25. The Brewers are expected to announce single-game tickets on […]
Source: WRN.com
-
The state Department of Health Services said it will be updating its standing order Wednesday to reflect the announcement.
-
