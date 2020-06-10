Brewers to make five selections in 2020 Draft

The Milwaukee Brewers will make five picks in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft, which starts at 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday night. They will have the 20th overall selection in the opening round. This years draft has been shortened from the usual 40 rounds to five rounds in a cost-cutting move because of the COVID-19 […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.