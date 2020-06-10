Brewers to make five selections in 2020 Draft
The Milwaukee Brewers will make five picks in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft, which starts at 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday night. They will have the 20th overall selection in the opening round. This years draft has been shortened from the usual 40 rounds to five rounds in a cost-cutting move because of the COVID-19 […]
Source: WRN.com
It's Summertime in Wisconsin Farm Fields
on June 10, 2020 at 3:26 AM
With temperatures reaching the 80s and 90s and just a few incidents of rain and severe weather, farmers kept busy this past week wrapping up their planting activity and harvesting hay.
Kwik Trip Offering Free Milk to Families in June
on June 10, 2020 at 3:26 AM
One of Wisconsin's largest convenience store chains is celebrating June Dairy Month by offering free milk to those in need.
Evers Appoints Members to Commission on Rural Prosperity
on June 10, 2020 at 3:26 AM
As promised earlier this year in his State of the State address, Gov.
New Dairy Business Innovation Group Offering Grants
on June 10, 2020 at 3:26 AM
The newly created Dairy Business Innovation Alliance is offering industry grants to help dairy producers and processors in the region diversify, modernize or develop new products.
Kusilek, Levzow Unseated from DFW Board
on June 10, 2020 at 3:26 AM
The only two contested incumbents running for re-election on the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin board this year have both lost to their challengers.
Wisconsin's Legislative Black Caucus urges Gov. Tony Evers to call Juneteenth special...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 10, 2020 at 12:25 AM
The Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus urged Evers to call a special session on June 19, or Juneteenth, which commemorates the ending of slavery.
DNR state park campgrounds open on Wednesday
by Bob Hague on June 9, 2020 at 11:58 PM
Wisconsin state park campgrounds reopen Wednesday. But Department of Natural Resources Secretary Preston Cole advises it’s going to be a little different than pre-pandemic. “Changes around public safety are going to be in place, only […]
Attorney general asked to put words into actions, march in protests
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2020 at 11:58 PM
State Rep. Jonathan Brostoff calls on Wisconsin's attorney general to put his words into action and march in Milwaukee's protests for George Floyd.
