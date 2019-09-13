Brewers to extend protective netting at Miller Park

The Milwaukee Brewers announced plans on Friday to extend the protective netting on the Field Level at Miller Park for the 2020 season. The netting will be extended an additional 105 feet on the first-base side to the aisle where Sections 108 and 109 meet. Along the third-base side, the netting will be extended an […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.