Brewers struggle going into break (AUDIO)

The Milwaukee Brewers head into the Major League Baseball All-Star break with two straight losses and five of their last six. The Brewers fell Sunday to the Pittsburgh Pirates, 6-5, dropping two of three in the series. Junior Guerra coughed up a three run home run to Pittsburgh’s Bryan Reynolds in the seventh inning and […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.