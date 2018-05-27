Brewers Stay Hot, Beat Mets 8-7 Sunday; Lead Central by 4

A four run seventh inning, highlighted by a Domingo Santana 2-run double, lifted the Brewers over the New York Mets at Miller Park Sunday afternoon, 8-7. The Brewers trailed 4-1 entering the bottom of the third, when Jesus Aguilar homered off Mets starter Zach Wheeler to tie the game. New York would plate three runs […]

