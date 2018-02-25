Brewers star opens up about his daughter's heart condition
Brewers third baseman Travis Shaw opens up about his daughter’s battle with a heart condition that left her hospitalized for the first few months of her life.
Source: WAOW.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Brewers star opens up about his daughter’s heart condition8 hours ago
- Packed house for Pointers championship game8 hours ago
- Man in roadway killed when struck by Milwaukee County bus10 hours ago
- Sturgeon spearing comes to a close on Lake Winnebago10 hours ago
- 77-year-old Lincoln County woman dead following fire11 hours ago
- Iowa grandfather gets probation in sexual abuse case12 hours ago
- Contraction and adjustment for the Fox River Valley’s paper industry12 hours ago
- Friends of Peninsula State Park plan to expand Nature Center13 hours ago
- Owl-O-Rama scheduled for Saturday March 3rd13 hours ago
- Luxemburg Casco celebrates FFA Week, recognizes former student14 hours ago
- Oshkosh woman charged with killing three babies over 30 years ago15 hours ago
- Prominent Wisconsin farmer killed in plane crash15 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.