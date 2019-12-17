Brewers sign outfielder Avisail Garcia to free agent deal

The Milwaukee Brewers have signed free agent outfielder Avisail Garcia to a two-year contract with a club option for 2022. The 28-year-old Garcia hit .282 with a career high 20 home runs and 72 RBI in 125 games with the Tampa Bay Rays this past season. Garcia made 122 starts overall, 89 in right field, […]

