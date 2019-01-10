Brewers Sign C Yasmani Grandal

The Milwaukee Brewers have signed power-hitting catcher Yasmani Grandal to a one-year contract, pending the completion of a physical. Only one major league catcher had more home runs than the 24 hit by Grandal, who played for the Dodgers in 2018. His new deal is reportedly worth a little over 18-million dollars. The New York Mets had offered him a four-year deal earlier in the off-season, but he turned it down. Grandal has been a National League All-Star twice but has never won a Gold Glove.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.