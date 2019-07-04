Brewers shut out in Cincinnati 1-0
Luis Castillo allowed one hit over 7.2 innings and Raisel Iglesias worked around a leadoff double in the ninth inning to notch the save as the Cincinnati Reds beat the Milwaukee Brewers 1-0 Thursday afternoon. It was the second straight shutout for the Reds, who held the Brewers scoreless over the last 23 innings of […]
Source: WRN.com
