Brewers shut out in Cincinnati 1-0

Luis Castillo allowed one hit over 7.2 innings and Raisel Iglesias worked around a leadoff double in the ninth inning to notch the save as the Cincinnati Reds beat the Milwaukee Brewers 1-0 Thursday afternoon. It was the second straight shutout for the Reds, who held the Brewers scoreless over the last 23 innings of […]

