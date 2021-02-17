Brewers report to spring training headquarters today

The Milwaukee Brewers have pitchers and catchers report to their spring training headquarters in Phoenix on Wednesday with official workouts set to begin on Thursday. Ahead of the reporting date, the Brewers added a couple of veterans. Milwaukee is adding left-handed pitcher Brett Anderson on a one-year deal worth $2.5 million. Anderson could make another […]

Source: WRN.com







