Brewers report to spring training headquarters today
The Milwaukee Brewers have pitchers and catchers report to their spring training headquarters in Phoenix on Wednesday with official workouts set to begin on Thursday. Ahead of the reporting date, the Brewers added a couple of veterans. Milwaukee is adding left-handed pitcher Brett Anderson on a one-year deal worth $2.5 million. Anderson could make another […]
Chief Andrew Smith through the years
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 17, 2021 at 3:28 PM
Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith will retire in May 2021 after five years with the department.
Underly and Kerr advance in state superintendent primary
by WRN Contributor on February 17, 2021 at 3:26 PM
Pecatonica Area School District superintendent Jill Underly and retired Brown Deer superintendent Deborah Kerr are the two finalists for Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction. Underly and Kerr won the most votes in Tuesday’s primary […]
Jonathon Hansen, Susan Netzel advance in De Pere City Council race after Tuesday primaries
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 17, 2021 at 3:12 PM
The stage is now set for Brown County's spring election, when voters will cast ballots for village presidents, board members and more.
Testimony continues in James Prokopovitz's trial in his wife Victoria's disappearance in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 17, 2021 at 3:09 PM
The defense in opening statements Monday attempted to spark the possibility that he was involved in his mom's disappearance because of his behavior after she disappeared and he would not participate in searches.
Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry enters U.S. Senate race with endorsements from...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 17, 2021 at 2:33 PM
Alex Lasry is the second Democrat to enter the 2022 race while incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson hasn't announced if he'll run again.
Biden calls for unity and increased COVID-19 spending at Milwaukee town hall
by Raymond Neupert on February 17, 2021 at 2:27 PM
A socially distanced crowd got to ask questions of President Joe Biden last night at the Pabst Theater in Milwaukee as part of a CNN town hall meeting. The appearance was President Biden’s first major political trip of his term, and President […]
School board elections: Finalists set in De Pere, Howard-Suamico, Pulaski, West De Pere
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 17, 2021 at 1:47 PM
Top vote-getters in four school districts will be on the ballot for the April general election. Green Bay and Ashwaubenon also have contested races
New exhibit at Green Bay's Neville Museum revives Oneida traditional arts
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 17, 2021 at 1:31 PM
A new exhibit featuring Oneida traditional arts runs through June 13 at the Neville Public Museum in Green Bay.
by Bill Scott on February 17, 2021 at 6:38 AM
