Brewers reliever Devin Williams named NL Rookie of the Year (AUDIO)

Milwaukee Brewers right-handed reliever Devin Williams has been voted 2020 National League Rookie of the Year, edging Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm and San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth. Wlliams becomes the third player in franchise history to earn Rookie of the Year honors, joining shortstop Pat Listach (1992) and third baseman Ryan Braun […]

