Brewers promote Matt Arnold

The Milwaukee Brewers have promoted Matt Arnold to senior vice president and general manager on Thursday afternoon. “For the past five years, Matt has served an invaluable role in helping to guide our baseball operations group,” said President of Baseball Operations David Stearns. “He has contributed to every significant decision we have made and has […]

