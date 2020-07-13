Brewers prepare for “Blue and Gold World Series” (AUDIO)

The Milwaukee Brewers are looking to spice things up for the final week-plus of summer camp. The team will play a best-of-seven “Blue and Gold World Series,” starting Tuesday evening at Miller Park. Manager Craig Counsell told reporters on Monday that he has selected Avisail Garcia and Omar Narvaez as his captains for the series. […]

