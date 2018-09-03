Brewers power past Nationals

Christian Yelich clubbed a grand slam and Keon Broxton added a three-run homer during a seven-run fifth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers rolled to a 9-4 win over the Washington Nationals in D.C. Mike Moustakas had a two-run single in the first inning for Milwaukee, which took two-of-three in the series. Brandon Woodruff picked up […]

