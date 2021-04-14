Brewers place Cain on injured list

The Milwaukee Brewers put centerfielder Lorenzo Cain on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left quadriceps strain. The 35-year-old outfielder suffered the injury while running to first base in Tuesday night’s 3-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field. The Brewers called up outfielder Tyrone Taylor from their alternate training site. Cain […]

Source: WRN.com







