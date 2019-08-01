Brewers pen falters again, lose to Oakland 5-3

For the second time in three days Josh Hader gave up a game winning home run, and the Milwaukee Brewers lost to the Oakland Athletics 5-3 Thursday afternoon in Oakland. Milwaukee got a very strong performance from starting pitcher Chase Anderson, who allowed one run over six innings. The Brewers built up a 3-2 lead […]

