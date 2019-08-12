Brewers open 2020 season at home against the Cubs

The Milwaukee Brewers will open the 2020 Major League Baseball season against the rival Chicago Cubs on Thursday, March 26 at Miller Park. After taking Friday off, the two teams will wrap up the series on Saturday, March 28, and Sunday, March 29. The St. Louis Cardinals then comes to town for three games to […]

