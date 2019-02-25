Brewers’ Nelson suffers arm fatigue

Milwaukee Brewers right-handed pitcher Jimmy Nelson has been shut down for a few days after experiencing what is being termed “arm fatigue” by team officials. Nelson is trying to make his way back from a shoulder injury that saw him miss the entire 2018 season while recovering from surgery. GM David Stearns told the […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.