Brewers long ball to capture Cactus League opener
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
Keston Hiura got Milwaukee off to a good start with a first inning, three-run homer and the Brewers went on to beat the Chicago White Sox 7-2 in their Cactus League opener on Sunday. The Brewers also got home runs from Avisail Garcia, Tyrone Taylor and Dylan Cozens in a game that was limited to […]
Source: WRN.com
-
Lechleiter (Monnin), Mary Edna 91 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on March 1, 2021 at 3:31 PM
-
Wisconsin Ho-Chunk doctor credited with leading mission that saved hundreds of lives...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 1, 2021 at 3:22 PM
Capt. James Warner received one of the highest honors from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. This is the story of his mission.
-
Female Eagle Scouts? 15 young women in Wisconsin's Bay-Lakes Council soar as part of...
by Fond du Lac Reporter on March 1, 2021 at 12:15 PM
"Girls can now take chances they never had before and learn skills that will stay with them for life," said new Eagle Scout Tiffany Girard.
-
Wisconsin Republicans are considering the counting of absentee ballots before Election...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 1, 2021 at 12:01 PM
Some Republicans want to change the law so early voters could put their ballots into counting machines instead of envelopes that are opened on Election Day.
-
A year into the pandemic, we want to know when you realized COVID-19 would be part of...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 1, 2021 at 12:00 PM
We want to know how the pandemic has affected you and your family.
-
Brewers long ball to capture Cactus League opener
by Bill Scott on March 1, 2021 at 6:29 AM
Keston Hiura got Milwaukee off to a good start with a first inning, three-run homer and the Brewers went on to beat the Chicago White Sox 7-2 in their Cactus League opener on Sunday. The Brewers also got home runs from Avisail Garcia, Tyrone Taylor […]
-
Bucks rally for fifth straight win
by Bill Scott on March 1, 2021 at 6:16 AM
The Milwaukee Bucks played one of their better defensive games of the season, holding the Los Angeles Clippers in check down the stretch to post a 105-100 win on Sunday at Fiserv Forum. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 36 points and 14 rebounds, helping […]
-
486,000 Wisconsinites have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine; state reports new 464...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 28, 2021 at 9:57 PM
Last week, about 224,000 doses were administered to residents in the state, adding up to nearly 1.4 millions shots given since December.
-
James Prokopovitz found guilty of murdering his wife
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 28, 2021 at 5:36 AM
A jury found James Prokopovitz guilty of killing his wife in 2013 at the Brown County Courthouse on Feb. 27, 2021.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.