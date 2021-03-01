Brewers long ball to capture Cactus League opener

Keston Hiura got Milwaukee off to a good start with a first inning, three-run homer and the Brewers went on to beat the Chicago White Sox 7-2 in their Cactus League opener on Sunday. The Brewers also got home runs from Avisail Garcia, Tyrone Taylor and Dylan Cozens in a game that was limited to […]

Source: WRN.com







