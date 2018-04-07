Brewers knock off Cubs in final at bat (AUDIO)

Shortstop Orlando Arcia singled to right against a five-man infield to lift the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-4 win over the Chicago Cubs on Friday night at Miller Park. The Brewers have now won four games in their final at-bat this season. Travis Shaw, who homered for the first time this season in the Brewers […]

