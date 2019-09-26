Brewers in the playoffs but want more (AUDIO)

The Milwaukee Brewers clinched a wildcard playoff spot on Wednesday night. After celebrating the victory, they got up Thursday morning and beat the Reds again, this time 5-3. The Brewers kept pace with Washington for the top wildcard spot and moved to within a game of the idle Cardinals in the Central Division. With three […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.