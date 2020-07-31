Brewers home opener postponed

The Milwaukee Brewers home opener this afternoon against the St. Louis Cardinals at Miller Park has been postponed and rescheduled as a doubleheader on Sunday. The rescheduling is the result of two positive COVID-19 tests in the Cardinals organization. Major League Baseball made the move to allow enough time for additional testing and contact tracing […]

Source: WRN.com







