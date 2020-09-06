Brewers fall as Hader’s streak comes to an end

With the game tied 3-3 in the ninth, the Milwaukee Brewers called on their closer, Josh Hader to keep the game deadlocked. But for the first time this season, Hader allowed a hit, in fact he allowed two as the Cleveland Indians pulled out a 4-3 win at Progressive Field. The Indians Oscar Mercado had […]

