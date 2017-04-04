Brewers drop opener, lose Guerra to injury (AUDIO)
The Milwaukee Brewers fell behind early, fought back to take the lead, then some sloppy defense and untimely hitting cost them in a 7-5 Colorado Rockies victory in the 2017 season opener at Miller Park. Starting pitcher Junior Guerra left the game in the bottom of the third, suffering a calf strain while running to […]
Source: WRN.com
