Brewers drop 2 of 3 to Indians in Cleveland

Shane Bieber struck out 10 over five innings of one-run ball as the Indians knocked off the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1 in Cleveland on Sunday. Bieber moved to 7-0 with the victory. Brad Hand closed it out with his 11th save. Carlos Santana drove in two runs for the Indians, which took two-of-three in the series. […]

