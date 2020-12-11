Brewers, Dodgers Complete Knebel Trade

The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired left-handed pitcher Leo Crawford from the Los Angeles Dodgers as the player to be named to complete the December 2 trade for right-handed reliever Corey Knebel. The Nicaraguan native has gone 33-26 with a 3.22 ERA in 107 games (88 starts) over five Minor League seasons (2015-19), all with the […]

