Brewers crush Braves 13-1

Christian Yelich clubbed a grand slam, Brandon Woodruff went 6.2 strong innings and the Brewers made up for some poor play of late by crushing the Atlanta Braves 13-1 Tuesday night at Miller Park. The Brewers pounded out 13 hits and also got home runs from Lorenzo Cain and Keston Huira. Woodruff improved to 11-3 […]

