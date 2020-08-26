Brewers capture second straight over Reds
The Milwaukee Brewers won their second straight on Tuesday night, 3-2 over the Cincinnati Reds at Miller Park and the fifth inning will be one to remember. Trailing 3-2, the Reds loaded the bases with no outs. That’s when the Brewers started to get a few breaks. Cincinnati’s Joey Votto was called out on strikes […]
Source: WRN.com
-
2 shot dead and 1 injured in Kenosha during protests; police looking for man armed with a...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 26, 2020 at 1:44 PM
Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said one victim was shot in the head and another in the chest late Tuesday, just before midnight.
-
For the first time ever, you can now buy a handmade Oneida basket at this Ashwaubenon...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 26, 2020 at 11:18 AM
Before shop owner Darleen Denny made Oneida Basket Guild creations available for purchase, a customer had to know someone in the guild to get one.
-
'He was not treated like a human that day': Family of Jacob Blake, now paralyzed, speaks...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 26, 2020 at 11:08 AM
Jacob Blake's family say he suffered damage to multiple internal organs and will require more surgeries, but is awake and talking.
-
Mourning Dove, Early Teal & Early Goose Seasons Open Sept. 1
on August 26, 2020 at 11:03 AM
Hunters can once again head to Wisconsin's fields and marshes on September 1 when the mourning dove, early teal and early Canada goose seasons open.
-
State Fair Still Supporting Hunger Task Force
on August 26, 2020 at 11:03 AM
Each year at the Wisconsin State Fair, attendees are encouraged to bring food and monetary donations to benefit the Hunger Task Force.
-
Landmark Services, Countryside Co-op Merger is a Go
on August 26, 2020 at 11:03 AM
The members of two Wisconsin agricultural cooperatives have given their approval towards a proposed merger.
-
WFBF Annual Meeting Will be All Virtual
on August 26, 2020 at 11:03 AM
The leader of the state's largest agricultural organization says his group's annual meeting will be held completely virtual this fall.
-
Deadline Approaching for ASA's Conservation Legacy Awards
on August 26, 2020 at 11:03 AM
The American Soybean Association is accepting applications for its Conservation Legacy Award through September 1.
-
