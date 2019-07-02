Brewers blow lead late and fall to Reds 5-4

Cincinnati – The Brewers bullpen let a 4-2 seventh inning lead get away Tuesday night and fell to the Cincinnati Reds, 5-4. Milwaukee led 4-2 through six innings thanks to more home runs, as Christian Yelich, Mike Moustakas and Eric Thames all went deep off Reds starter Tanner Roark. It was in support of starter […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.