Brewers blanked 3-0; Yelich top seed in Derby

Cincinnati – Sonny Gray allowed only four hits in eight innings and struck out 12 Brewers hitters to help the Reds beat the Brewers 3-0 Wednesday night in Cincinnati. Yasiel Puig stayed hot, hitting his 19th home run of the season in the second inning. Brewers starter Jhoulys Chacin turned in one of his better […]

