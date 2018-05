Brewers Beat Rockies 5-2 to Open 10-Game Trip

Lorenzo Cain homered on the first pitch of the game, and the Brewers never looked back, beating the Colorado Rockies 5-2 in Denver Thursday night. The Rockies tied the game at 1-1 when Trevor Story homered in the second. Then the Brewers created runs, getting a sac fly from Manny Pina in the 3rd, and […]

