Brewers announce 2018 schedule

The Milwaukee Brewers will open the 2018 regular-season on the road for the first time since 2011. They’ll start March 29 with a three game series against the Padres in San Diego. Following the three in San Diego and an off day on Sunday, the Brewers will return to Miller Park to play their home […]

Source: WRN.com

