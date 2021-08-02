Brewers acquire veteran reliever John Axford

The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired right-handed reliever John Axford from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for cash considerations. Axford will join the team in their series opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates tonight. The 38-year-old Axford spent five seasons (2009-13) with the Brewers where he went 21-19 with a 3.35 ERA and 106 saves in […]

Source: WRN.com







