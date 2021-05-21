Brewers acquire SS Adames and bullpen help for two relievers

In a rare mid-May trade of significance the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday acquired shortstop Willy Adames and relief pitcher Trevor Richards from the Tampa Bay Rays. Milwaukee sent relievers J. P. Feyereisen and Drew Rasmussen to Tampa Bay in return. Adames is considered a good defender and should be an immediate upgrade over Luis Urias, […]

Source: WRN.com







