Brewers acquire Schoop from Baltimore

The Milwaukee Brewers, just before the non-waiver trade deadline expires, have acquired infielder Jonathan Schoop (pronounced “Scope”) from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for second baseman Jonathan Villar, right-handed pitcher Luis Ortiz and infielder Jean Carmona. The 26-year-old Schoop was hitting .244 with 17 HR and 40 RBI in 85 games with the Orioles this season. […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.