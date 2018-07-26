Brewers Acquire Relief Pitcher Soria from White Sox

The Brewers have acquired reliever Joakim Soria and cash from the White Sox for two prospects.

Left-handed pitcher Kodi Medeiros, the Brewers No. 13-ranked prospect, and right-hander Wilber Perez are headed to the White Sox in the deal.

Soria, 34, is 0-3 with a 2.56 ERA, 16 saves, 49 strikeouts and a .230 opponents average (35-152) in 40 relief appearances this season, his first with the White Sox.

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.