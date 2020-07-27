Brewer bats silent in second loss to Cubs (AUDIO)

Tyler Chatwood tossed three-hit ball over six innings to lead the Chicago Cubs to a 9-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in the series finale at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Sunday. Willson Contreras, Anthony Rizzo and Ian Happ all homered for the Cubs, who sent Brewers starter Freddy Peralta to the showers in the […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.