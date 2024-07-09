Brett Favre is asking an appeals court to reinstate his defamation lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe
Lawyers for retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre have asked a federal appeals court to revive a defamation lawsuit Favre filed against a fellow Pro Football Hall of Fame member — former tight end Shannon Sharpe. The case stems from a…
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on July 9, 2024 at 6:42 PM
Brewers open series against the Pirates – Bucks get ready for Summer League play
Tomah Blanks Gays Mills in Legion Baseball Pitchers Duel
by WRJC WebMaster on July 9, 2024 at 5:06 PM
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on July 9, 2024 at 11:00 AM
Brewers return to action against Pirates – Former Badger Tyler Wahl getting a shot with hometown Timberwolves
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on July 9, 2024 at 8:50 AM
Attorneys for Dvontaye Mitchell family seek charges (MILWAUKEE) Attorneys for the family of a Milwaukee man who died while being restrained by private security guards are calling for charges to be filed. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump noted […]
Clark, Michael J. Age 59 of Lyndon Station
by WRJC WebMaster on July 8, 2024 at 4:58 PM
Quist, Marjorie A. “Tootie” Age 90 of Kendall/Clifton Area
by WRJC WebMaster on July 8, 2024 at 3:03 PM
Belcher, Kenneth Brandt Age 90 of Camp Douglas
by WRJC WebMaster on July 8, 2024 at 2:55 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on July 8, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Milwaukee schoolteacher shot to death by ex-boyfriend (MILWAUKEE) A 51-year-old Milwaukee schoolteacher is shot to death Saturday morning. The victim, identified by family as Latonia Ford, was reported to have been shot 15 times by a 52-year-old man […]
6 Dead in Necedah Structure Fire
by WRJC WebMaster on July 1, 2024 at 5:08 PM
