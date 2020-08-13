Breastfeeding promoted as way to combat health issues in Wisconsin Indigenous communities
This is Native Breastfeeding Week. Advocates are promoting more breastfeeding and seeking to normalize it to help reduce the risk of chronic diseases.
Bice: Republicans launch Trump-style TV ad jabbing Tony Evers for handling of Madison riot
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 13, 2020 at 3:17 PM
Republicans are running the TV ad critical of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers primarily on cable stations in Milwaukee and Green Bay.
Ruffed Grouse West Nile Virus Test Results Now Available
by WRJC WebMaster on August 13, 2020 at 2:53 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has received the 2019 test results from the second year of the ruffed grouse West Nile virus (WNV) surveillance project.
Kort, Virjean Margaret age 87 of Grand Rapids, WI
by WRJC WebMaster on August 13, 2020 at 2:50 PM
Virjean “Jean” Margaret Kort, age 87, of Grand Rapids, WI passed away in her home Saturday, August 8, 2020 following a short illness. Jean was born August 12, 1932, in Marshfield, WI to Jacob and Theresa (Bauer) Wolf. She […]
'I will never give up hope': Andy Lathrop, a Menasha High School graduate, disappeared in...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 13, 2020 at 2:07 PM
In August 2005, Andy Lathrop, a Menasha High School graduate who was taking part in an internship in Japan, disappeared. He has never been found.
Wisconsin primaries point to a more diverse state Legislature next year
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 13, 2020 at 2:05 PM
After Tuesday's primaries, Wisconsin's Legislature is set to become a more diverse place next year.
'Pretty ugly.' COVID-19 flares up in Marinette, Oconto counties as residents resist...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 13, 2020 at 1:59 PM
Marinette County has the highest rate of cases per capita in recent weeks. Oconto County is close behind.
Evers denies clemency to inmates as high heat, COVID risks raise health concerns
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 13, 2020 at 1:50 PM
State officials reject requests for compassionate relief amid concerns about the coronavirus and the summer heat.
Ron Johnson on stimulus negotiations: 'I hope the talks remain broken down'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 13, 2020 at 1:49 PM
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson would rather see no new coronavirus stimulus bill than one that includes new spending, the Oshkosh Republican said Friday.
As Wisconsin marks 1,000 COVID-19 deaths, a look at some lives we lost
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 13, 2020 at 1:48 PM
The impact of COVID-19 is shown as Wisconsin marks 1,000 deaths.
