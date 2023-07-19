Breaking the cycle: Here's why pathways to higher education are vital for first-generation students

UW-Green Bay said that in 2021, 34.2% (2,356) undergraduate students and 11.2% (51) graduate students were recognized as first-generation students.

     

Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com



WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.

Click or Tap to Go to McStreamy News, Info and Entertainment