BREAKING: SCOTUS rejects Wisconsin Supreme Court decision on Governor Evers’s state legislative maps

A ruling by the US Supreme Court means that Wisconsin’s Supreme Court will have to take another look at state legislative maps. In a 7 to 2 decision on Wednesday, the US Justices rules that State Justices didn’t properly address the requirements of the Voting Rights Act when picking legislative maps drawn by Governor Tony […] Source: WRN.com







