BREAKING: Juvenile arrested in connection with death of Lily Peters

Chippewa Falls police say a juvenile male has been taken into custody in connection with the death of Lily Peters. That arrest was made Tuesday evening. Police Chief Matthew Kelm couldn’t elaborate much further. “The suspect was not a stranger, the suspect was known to the victim.” WEAU in Eau Claire reports that police were […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.